One state lawmaker thinks Southwest Virginians should have more electric utility options

Should Appalachian Power continue to have a monopoly across Southwest Virginia? A senator from Richlands says it's time to deregulate.

Senator Travis Hackworth is a Republican from Tazewell County who says it's time to break the monopoly Appalachian Power has across Southwest Virginia. It's a move he says is inspired by the alarm his constituents are raising over utility bills.

"We are having to choose between medicine, food and paying our electricity bill. Our electricity bill is more than our mortgage, our car payments; please do something about this."

That's why he introduced a bill that would allow consumers to choose from other providers, breaking the monopoly and allowing competition.

"We’re going to have to look at allowing other providers to provide electricity to constituents because this is not acceptable."

Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter says Virginia has the 14th lowest rates in the nation.

"Although our rates have not increased over 100% in the last four years, as the senator incorrectly stated, we are fully aware of the impact any increase has on our customers."

Hackworth says that reaction is tone deaf, and he pointed to documents from the State Corporation Commission detailing dramatically rising bills. He says other providers have figured out how to bring their rates down, and Appalachian should do the same.

The bill introduced by Senator Hackworth applies only to Appalachian Power, known as Phase One utility – not to the state's largest utility – Dominion Energy, which is a Phase Two utility.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.