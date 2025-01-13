Youngkin's State of the Commonwealth speech draws mixed reactions

On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered a State of the Commonwealth address outlining his priorities for his final year in office.

The governor says sanctuary cities should lose state funding, and he wants lawmakers to create a Gambling Commission to oversee a growing casino industry. He is saying no to legalized marijuana and yes to more data centers.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says he disagrees with Youngkin’s claim that the Clean Economy Act is not working.

"I was a little disappointed with the partisan tone of the governor's speech. I don't know why he's calling to repeal laws that we passed that have given us a strong economy and the job growth that have allowed our state to lead on things like green energy," Surovell says. "The criminal justice reforms we passed 20 years ago led to a lot of the results that he's taking credit for right now."

In the House chamber during the speech, Republicans were often on their feet applauding, while Democrats remained seated during key moments.

"Fighting criminal street gangs and drug cartels; they were silent on that. They were silent on the idea that you could give more money back to people who really need it in the form of their own tax money; returning violent criminals who are in our country illegally back to their home country," says House Republican Leader Todd Gilber. "I was just struck by the fact that they are so beholden to some interests over there."

Lawmakers are meeting for a 45-day session, although they’re three days behind because of a water crisis in Richmond that left the Capitol without indoor plumbing last week. Now, members of the General Assembly are back in Richmond and eager to make up for lost time.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.