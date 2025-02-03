Full Virginia Senate to debate the state's campaign finance laws today for first time in decades

Members of the Virginia Senate are about to debate campaign finance reform.

Is the General Assembly for sale to the highest bidder? Critics of Virginia's lax campaign finance laws worry that big money from big corporations has undue influence over politicians. But banning money from corporations might have unintended consequences, warns Republican Senator Glen Sturtevant of Colonial Heights.

"Lots of very, very small entities are corporations," Sturtevant explains. "A local pizza parlor that opens up to allow the local Republican committee in Powhatan to come meet at is a corporation, and if they provide them with free food and drink, is that potentially running afoul of the law?"

The bill prohibiting campaign cash from corporations is expected to be on the agenda for the Senate floor on Monday. It was introduced by Senator Danica Roem, a Democrat from Manassas, who says usually these kinds of bills don't get out of committee.

"For the first time since 1999, we will have our first floor vote to reform the campaign finance system in Virginia, which means that the data center corporations wouldn't be able to donate directly to campaigns," Roem says. "And, I expect a very lively floor debate on Monday."

The Senate will also be debating new caps on campaign contributions – $5,000 for statewide candidates and $3,000 for candidates to the House of Delegates. Currently, Virginia has no limits on how much money individuals – or corporations – can give.

