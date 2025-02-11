VHSL reverses course, will follow Trump transgender executive order

The Virginia High School League has changed its policy regarding participation by transgender athletes, announcing it would follow President Donald Trump’s executive order.

A statement late Monday said the league’s executive committee voted to bring the league in compliance, limiting competition in girls' sports to students assigned female at birth only. The change is effective immediately.

The VHSL regulates sports and other competitions at Virginia's public schools with about 177,000 participating students.

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, which governs sports at private schools in the state, also announced Monday that it would follow the executive order.

Governor Glenn Youngkin praised the move on social media, saying “common sense wins.” Youngkin publicly criticized VHSL for its decision last week to maintain its transgender athlete policy despite the executive order.

Common sense wins! Today, the governing bodies for Virginia’s public and private high school athletics announced they would follow President Trump’s EO to protect girls sports. https://t.co/t9NvMaJzP0 pic.twitter.com/5zWeAX9QaL — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) February 10, 2025

State Senator Danica Roem, the first and only transgender member of the General Assembly, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the VHSL is complying when at least five of the President’s executive orders have been blocked in court, and are more likely to be halted.