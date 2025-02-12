Bills could change at-large representation in some local governments

In 1930, Arlington County ditched its Board of Supervisors and its magisterial districts in favor of a system that elected five at-large members countywide.

Delegate Patrick Hope is a Democrat who represents modern-day Arlington, and he says that was a decision that was based in Jim Crow racism.

"It was used as a tool to keep and oppress African Americans from voting for a candidate of their choice, and that was by design," Hope says. "This wasn't a surprise. People knew exactly what they were doing in 1930. Now we are taking a look at these policies and figuring out do they still serve us in the same way."

Virginia Beach is also taking a look at how they organize their government, questioning whether the local government should have members that represent districts or an at-large system. Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler has a charter change she says would increase representation.

"We want to have districts and wards where the people in that district vote for them. We don't want the at-large voting. So it's not really about the districts and the residency basis. It's more about who votes," Convirs-Fowler says.

She had a similar bill that was vetoed last year by Governor Glenn Youngkin, who will have the final say on how voters Virginia Beach and Arlington elect their local governments.

