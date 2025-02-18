Police say Crozet shooting could have been much worse

Many questions remain for investigators, but Albemarle County Police Chief Sean Reeves says one thing is clear. What now appears to have been a random act of violence could have been much worse.

“We owe an immense gratitude to an off-duty federal law enforcement professional who happened to be in the shopping center when the shooting occurred. This heroic individual selflessly placed themselves in harm’s way to stop the gunman and prevent further loss of life. Without their brave actions, there’s no doubt the casualty count could have been much higher.”

He declined to identify the man he called a hero – to protect his privacy, but State Police Captain Daryl Byers says a 43-year-old man, Peter Martin, was shot and killed by the gunman as he left a grocery store.

“After shooting Martin, the shooter approached a second victim in their vehicle. That victim was identified as Diane G. Spangler, 68 years old, of Afton. Spangler was transported to the UVA medical and later succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting. At this time, we do not know if the shooter, Martin or Spangler had any affiliation to each other prior to the incident.”

Investigators say the gunman – 28-year-old Justin Barbour --- used an AR-15 rifle and had more weapons in his car. He had no criminal record, but Reeves said he did have contact with police as recently as January 25th.

Police are asking members of the public to share any information they may have about the case by calling 434-296-5807 or 434-977-4000.