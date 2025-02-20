Juvenile shackling bill headed to Youngkin's desk

Governor Glenn Youngkin is considering a bill that would cut down on the practice of shackling children in court.

A handful of sheriffs in Virginia have a practice that is alarming to members of the General Assembly – they shackle all juvenile defendants, regardless of the charges. That's a practice that needs to end, says Senator Lamont Bagby, a Democrat from Henrico.

"I was shocked to learn that it was happening, and I think some of the folks that actually represent some of those areas was shocked that it was happening," Bagby says. "And so, once folks really realized what was going on, nobody was interested in having that continue."

The bill sailed through the House and the Senate with overwhelmingly bipartisan votes. The House version was introduced by Delegate Rae Cousins, a Democrat from Richmond.

"The practice of shackling is traumatizing, especially for children. Also, when children walk into court already shackled by sheriffs, it can bias the judge," Cousins explains. "And so, I'm hoping that because we had full bipartisan support out of the House and the Senate that the governor will also sign it."

A spokesman for the governor says he'll review any bill that gets to his desk.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.