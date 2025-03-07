'She was always there when I needed her.’ Montgomery County Teacher recognized with national award

Rumors began swirling at Shawsville Middle School when students were told to go to the gym for an important meeting.

There they learned that their teacher, Anna Drew, had won the Milken Educator Award. She had no warning and appeared in shock when they called her name.

Seventh grader Josiah Bower said when he heard a teacher at their school had won, he had a feeling it was his science teacher.

“She just stands out from the crowd. [She] helps us with all of our work, like one on one, with everyone,” Bower said.

Drew is known for her interactive lessons with games and food to help students learn about animals, DNA and the periodic table.

“She’s basically my favorite teacher,” shared another student, Kobi Perry. “I just love coming to school because of her.”

“She cracks jokes at us. She helps us when we need it or when we look like we’re struggling,” said Michela Rusgrove. “Even though we didn’t ask for it, she still puts herself into it and makes sure we get the help that we need.”

“And she was always there when I needed her,” said Colton Guirreri. “And when I was upset, she was there for me and calmed me down and helped me do my work. And she really helped me a lot.”

Drew said her own middle school years were difficult. That's when she transitioned out of homeschool and into public school, and her mother passed away.

“I know a lot of the kids at this school in particular also have a lot of trauma in their backgrounds,” Drew said. “And so just reminding myself of that, that’s really where I meet them — is knowing that they are human beings first, way before they are ever students in my classroom. And just trying to support them, and let them know that they are seen and loved and cared for in this building is so important, and it makes the teaching part so much easier,” Drew said.

She was awarded the Milken Educator Award at her school today by Stephanie Bishop, Milken Educator Awards Vice President and Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons.

Anna Drew is the only teacher in Virginia to win the Milken Educator Award this year. Recipients are selected by the Milken Family Foundation, which judges teachers on their instructional practice, leadership, student achievement and accomplishments outside the classroom. The foundation selects teachers who are early to mid-career. Sometimes called the “Oscar of Teaching,” the Milken award includes $25,000, mentorship from past award recipients and leadership development opportunities.