Wildlife experts warn of danger to Virginia finches

Mycoplasma conjunctivitis is a bacterial disease that poses no risk to humans but can prove fatal to birds.

Olivia Schiermeyer is a veterinary research fellow at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. “Goldfinches, house finches and purple finches are the ones that we see most affected," she says. "It can affect other songbirds, but it’s most common in finches.”

And the disease is easily spread at feeders.

“They rub their eyes on the birdfeeders often, because their eyes are itchy, and then the bacteria will be on the bird feeder, and then the next bird comes and touches the same spot and contracts the bacteria,” Schiermeyer explains.

Their eyes become red and swollen, leaving these tiny animals unable to fend for themselves.

“Primarily because it renders them blind, so they’ll either starve to death or be eaten by something else, because they’re very easy prey.”

But, she says, the disease can be treated and transmission prevented. If you have a bird feeder, Schiermeyer advises you to clean it at least once a week in a solution of bleach and water. If you find a sick bird nearby, take the feeder down for two weeks, and place the creature in a cardboard box. Then, call your nearest wildlife rehabilitator.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.