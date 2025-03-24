Despite threats of budget cuts, Shenandoah National Park will celebrate spring

Last year, the Shenandoah National Park reported a record 1.7 million visitors, and this year could be even bigger with a host of activities offered — according to spokesperson Alyssah Fox.

“One of the most renowned ones that we have is Wildflower Weekend, and that is May 10 and May 11. We invite naturalists to come into the park and have guided hikes with visitors and talk about the flora and fauna," she explains.

Crews are currently checking trails to make sure they’re safe and reminding the public that for one popular hike, you’ll need a ticket.

“Old Rag still has the day use permitting system," Fox says. "All you have to do is go to recreation.gov to obtain those tickets.”

And if you visit the park, she adds, you might find someone else has gotten there before you.

“There’s a good chance that you’ll have a sighting along Skyline Drive, and don’t forget to look up either, because a lot of times bears are climbing up into the trees.”

The Blue Ridge Parkway is also open for business — and bears — but check their website before you go. Some popular destinations, like Humpback Rocks, the Roanoke Mountain Loop and U.S. 220 to Adney Gap are closed for repairs.