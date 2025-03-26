After years of unsuccessful attempts, Virginia closes campaign spending loophole

A loophole in Virginia’s campaign finance laws will close thanks to a bipartisan effort signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin this week. The effort that took more than a decade to get to the governor’s desk.

“I mean, unless you’re stealing from your campaign account to enrich yourself, you really shouldn’t have anything to worry about,” Delegate Marcus Simon, co-patron of a campaign finance bill told Radio IQ about the reform effort signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin this week.

The law, approved unanimously in both chambers earlier this year, closes a loophole in Virginia campaign finance laws that allows candidates and elected officials to spend campaign funds on pretty much anything.

It’s been a target for Simon for more than a decade.

"It's gotten tripped up at every step of the process where a bill could possibly die," he said. "I wasn't going to take [this year's success] for granted until the governor actually signed it, and he did this week."

Simon said it was on the agenda for both former Governors Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, but the bill never made it to their desks.

"To his credit, [Youngkin] signed it; he didn't monkey around with it," he added. "And soon, it will be the law of the land."

Concerns about abuse of any such law on the campaign trail, such as a false complaint to Virginia’s Department of Elections, were among reasons it never got over the finish line, Simon argued. But procedural steps delay the public release of complaints. And if you’re not sure if you’re violating the law, you can ask for guidance from the department. Violations carry a maximum fine of $10,000.

Senator Jennifer Boysko carried a matching bill in her chamber this year; she's been pushing the effort since 2023.

“The donors want the money that they give us to be used for what they believe it's gonna be used," she told Radio IQ.

Boysko says the law lays out specifics on what campaign funds can be spent on as well. That includes paying to cover child care or care for a dependent. She hopes it’ll encourage folks with family obligations to run for office.

“Having people with more variety of life experiences gives us better legislators who have some compassion for what other people are going through," the senator added. "I think that’s an important piece.”

The bill requires the department to develop guidelines and start enforcing them next summer. They won't be working from a blank slate, however, as the new rules mirror federal campaign spending laws.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.