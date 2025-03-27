Youngkin and federal officials say MS-13 leader arrested in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke alongside federal authorities in Northern Virginia Thursday morning. They were celebrating the arrest of an alleged leader of an international criminal gang who was living in a D.C. suburb.

The name of and charges against the alleged MS-13 member in Dale City Thursday morning have not been released. FBI Director Kash Patel said operational security precluded the release of such information.

But U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described him as "head of the East Coast, one of three leaders — and I will say, very violent crimes. Anything you can associate with MS-13, he was the leader over it.”

Youngkin said the arrest was the result of a White House-designed task force that targeted drug distribution in the U.S. And he said former President Joe Biden’s office failed to offer the same resources that led to the arrest, including a list of targets.

“These were not lists available under the previous administration because they would not do that,” Youngkin said.

In an interview Thursday, Virginia's Democratic Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell praised the arrest as long as the defendant faces due process.

"If the guy in fact is a leader of MS-13, he probably shouldn't be here," Surovell said. "But he has to be convicted of a crime and a felony."

Area Congressman Eugene Vindman applauded the arrest.

“As a former prosecutor, I’m especially grateful to the Prince William County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and all our federal and local law enforcement partners who work together every day to keep our communities safe," the 7th District Democrat, who's in his first term, said in a statement sent to Radio IQ.

Youngkin also used the press conference as an opportunity to warn Virginia communities he referred to as “sanctuary cities.”

“If they’re not going to cooperate with ICE then we will hold funding,” the governor said.

Youngkin said he needed the General Assembly to agree to this change as a part of his budget amendments.

Earlier this week, Surovell told Radio IQ Youngkin’s move was an attempt to quote “defund the police.” The governor and the legislature must agree to a budget in order for it to pass.

When asked earlier this week if the legislature’s failure to agree to a sanctuary city ban would be a deal breaker for Youngkin he said, “I think they should include it.”

State lawmakers will consider the governor’s budget and legislation amendments next week.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.