DEQ expands drought watch advisory to 34 Virginia counties

Drought watch advisories are now in effect for more than 30 additional communities across Virginia.

Back in February, the advisory from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality was in place for only a handful of counties in northern and eastern Virginia – in addition to the Eastern Shore.

But now, it includes pretty much everyone along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor – including the Shenandoah Valley.

DEQ says below-normal precipitation levels over the last 30 days have led to notable decreases in soil moisture, streamflow and groundwater levels.

The department is anticipating the soil moisture loss to continue in the coming weeks – as trees and vegetation draw in more water during the spring leafing season. Some help may be on the way, though, with some rain in the forecast towards the end of the work week.

Officials are asking all Virginians to help with the problem by minimizing their water use and detecting and repairing any leaks at their homes.