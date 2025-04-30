Charlottesville schools to get $19.6 million federal property at no charge

The city of Charlottesville has been growing, and real estate here is expensive. The property once occupied by the Federal Executive Institute is valued at $19.6 million, but under General Service Administration rules local educational institutions could acquire the property at no charge. The University of Virginia approached the city and suggested a joint application, but federal officials rejected that idea, so Charlottesville quickly submitted a proposal of its own. Schools Superintendent Royal Gurley said pre-school programs and district administration – now housed at different locations around town — could be consolidated.

“Collaboration is very difficult, and while we make it work, it’s not the most efficient way, so we are looking forward to being in one space – being a think tank together.”

Charlottesville Public Schools Charlottesville's city manager, Sam Sanders (L) and School Superintendent Royal Gurley announce acquisition of the former Federal Executive Institute site.

The school district begged UVA not to apply, but the Board of Visitors voted unanimously to submit its own request to house the Reserve Officers Training Corps and continuing education at the site. President Jim Ryan stressed that UVA would be happy to collaborate with the public schools, but Gurley wasn’t sure that would happen now that the city has been selected.

“As a part of the application process, we were required to show how we would use every single room and every single building on that property," he explained. "After we review that plan, if there is still room to collaborate then I think we would be open, but I think our first priority is to make sure that we can execute the plan that we’ve established."

If there’s enough space, he added, Charlottesville teachers would like to see a daycare center at the site.