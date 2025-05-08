In honor of Mother's Day, volunteers are collecting diapers to donate across Southwest Virginia

High prices motivated many voters in last year’s presidential election. The cost of diapers is propelling a group of progressive voters in Roanoke to collect diapers for moms in Southwest Virginia — all in honor of Mother’s Day.

Dozens of politically-motivated volunteers in Roanoke formed a group, called DoGood Virginia, in response to Donald Trump’s policies that they say take funding away from low-income families.

“Action is what combats despair, and I think that’s how we all felt,” said Dina Imbriani, who started DoGood last year after the election. The group meets in downtown Roanoke every Monday afternoon to draw attention to organizations and agencies that support the most vulnerable Virginians.

For Mother’s Day, they’re teaming up with a Roanoke-based nonprofit called Huddle Up Moms to collect diapers. According to Huddle Up Moms, some studies estimate one in three mothers in Southwest Virginia struggle to afford diapers. A month’s supply usually costs between $70-$80.

“It has been breathtaking,” said Libba Wolfe, another volunteer. “It’s been a very long time since I shopped for diapers. And when I went out this week, I was amazed at how much a big box of diapers cost.”

Wolfe said getting involved in local efforts, like this diaper drive, has helped channel the frustration she’s been feeling about changes at the federal level.

“I think right now, there’s so much anger. So much divisiveness, all that I feel. Kindness given or received is a good thing,” Wolfe said.

DoGood Virginia will be collecting diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies on Monday May 12th, from noon to 1:00 in downtown Roanoke, at the corner of Jefferson and Franklin.

