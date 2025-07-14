State report: Hanover County leads Virginia with most removed books

The question of what books should be in a school library has been a lightning rod for controversy recently. A report released Monday morning by a state watchdog agency revealed details on what’s been removed and where it’s happening.

About two-thirds of the over 90 Virginia school divisions that responded to the survey did not remove any books from their school libraries. Among those that did, Hanover County led the pack with 125 titles removed. That’s according to a new report from the state’s non-partisan research group the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission, or JLARC.

The report noted the legislature doesn’t have authority to limit most book removals and localities have wide discretion for library materials outside of those required under state-approved instruction guidelines. In an email after the report was released, the chair of Hanover County’s school board said it’s committed to providing a wide-range of age-appropriate materials. But Whitney Welsh added the board has no plans to revisit its library policy.

JLARC report Virginia counties that removed the most books.

The most-often removed book since July 2020, the scope of the survey, was 'Gender Queer,' a book that generated controversy for its presentation of LGBTQ kids, including animated nudity.

Back in 2023, Gender Queer's author, Maia Kobabe, told NPR public outrage over its content started in a school board meeting in Fairfax County, Virginia.

"I am trying... to take all of this as, if not a compliment, at least a kind of testament to the strength of my work," Kobabe said. "Being the author of a heavily challenged book is stressful, and it wastes a lot of my time – but it puts me in very good company."

That company includes 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' which was turned into one of the highest grossing Broadway film adaptations of all time last year. It was removed from Hanover County in late 2023.

Despite the origin of that public outrage, Fairfax County Public Schools reported no removals, according to the report.

Hanover’s top ranking was followed by Rockingham County with 57 removals, though some of those were temporary and may be reversed.

JLARC committee member Delegate Charniele Herring expressed concern about the number of removed books in some districts.

“Access to literature is important to parents, consent to access is important to parents too,” Herring told the committee.

The report did not make legislative recommendations, but Delegate Marcus Simon noted some localities used separate committees to remove books and meetings for those committees often weren’t publicized.

“I think that’s an area that seems ripe for a legislative fix,” the delegate told Radio IQ.

In comments to the press after Monday's meeting Senator Ryan McDougle, whose district includes Hanover County, reiterated local school board's authority over books in their libraries.

"Some school divisions decided some books should be there," he told WRIC. "Those decisions are not based on state law."

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.