Because it’s a disease of the brain, most studies of Alzheimer’s have been done by neuroscientists, but in the last decade other branches of medicine have joined the search for a better understanding of the disease.

John Lukens Professor John Lukens and his colleagues find links between Alzheimer's disease and the immune system.

At the University of Virginia, Professor John Lukens says the problem may lie, in part, with the lymphatic system— a network of vessels, nodes, and ducts that work like trash collectors.

“Constantly patrolling the brain, looking for pathogens like viruses and bacteria, but also other things that could potentially cause damage to neurons,” he says.

That might also explain why head injuries put people at increased risk for Alzheimer’s.

“We were looking at the brain’s drainage pathways – the lymphatics which were discovered at UVA by Jonathan Kipnis. We found that a single mild hit to the head would impair this lymphatic drainage pathway.”

In animal studies, Lukens says, scientists determined that swift treatment with growth hormones could limit that damage.

“If you come in within a day of that injury and you rejuvenate the lymphatics with a growth factor, you can restore proper drainage. Growth factor basically promotes more pipes that drain the brain to be formed and repairs the pipes that are broken.”

Experts on genetics have also joined the effort to better understand and treat Alzheimer’s.

“There are numerous genetic risk factors that were identified. One was CASS4.What we found was when you delete this gene, CASS4, which is associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, it results in increased spread of amyloid beta.”

Amyloid beta consists of toxic proteins that build up in the brain and are strongly linked to the progression of Alzheimer’s.

By bringing scientists from different disciplines together in UVA’s new Manning Institute of Biotechnology, UVA hopes to accelerate progress in treating Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neuro-degenerative diseases.

“The hope is we can accelerate those discoveries by working side by side with medicinal chemists to make novel compounds," Lukens explains. "A graduate student, a post doc, an undergrad who makes a discovery one week –- you could almost a week later be interacting with a medicinal chemist to figure out what would be the best inhibitors to hit that protein. This is the hope that having that kind of collaboration in the same building will help to accelerate the discovery of new medicines.”

The Manning Institute will provide additional lab space for research, drug production, clinical trials, and patient care. It’s expected to open late next year, but hiring is already underway and scientists like Lukens are collaborating in the search for new treatments and cures.