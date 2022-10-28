Brian Black is WVTF Public Radio’s Digital Philanthropy and Annual Giving Coordinator. A native of the Roanoke Valley and graduate of Radford University, he came to WVTF in 2010. Prior to working at WVTF, Brian had a long career in performing arts, serving as the orchestra manager for the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and Opera Roanoke, production manager for the Wintergreen Summer Music Festival, and as the executive director of the Charlottesville and Roanoke Symphony Orchestras. He is now the primary membership manager and coordinator of off –air listener support campaigns for WVTF Public Radio’s annual individual giving programs. For membership questions or to become a monthly sustaining donor, email Brian at membership@vt.edu.