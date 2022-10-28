Chuck Johnston has been a WVTF Corporate Underwriting Representative since 2013, covering the Central Virginia and Richmond areas out of our Charlottesville bureau office. He brings decades of broadcast experience to WVTF, helping corporate and non-profit underwriters effectively bring their message to more than 200,000 active listeners every week. Chuck is a long-time resident of Crozet, where he and his wife enjoy the many features Central Virginia has to offer.