Deepa Fernandes

Deepa’s public radio background is extensive. Most recently her enterprise reporting has been featured on NPR shows including Here & Now, The BBC World Service, The World, Marketplace, KCRW and KQED. She was a correspondent for KPCC, Southern California Public Radio for five years, covering early childhood development and serving as a regular fill-in on their daily news show Take Two.

She was named “Radio Journalist of the Year” by the LA Press Club for three years in a row — in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Deepa began honing her hosting skills nearly two decades ago, doing a three-hour live morning show at WBAI in New York.