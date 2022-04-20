Dutchie Mirolli

Dutchie worked at WVTF from 1999 to 2014 in the news department, as a reporter, Morning Edition anchor, assignment editor, producer, and occasional fill-in host for All Things Considered. She was thrilled to return to the station in 2021 to work behind the scenes in promotions, social media and as the station's fund drive coordinator. You can still hear Dutchie on the air as well, voicing underwriting and other content and occassionally hosting news magazines.

A graduate of Radford University and a Roanoke native, Dutchie's side hustle has long been as a fitness instructor and personal trainer. She also loves getting side work as a vocalist and loves calling the Roanoke Valley home.