Meghna Chakrabarti is the award-winning host and editor of On Point. Based in Boston, she is on the air Monday through Friday.

The Alliance for Women in Media honored On Point's episode "A Look Back at 1992 Los Angeles And America Since Rodney King" with a 2022 national Gracie Award for Best News Documentary. The Alliance for Women in Media also gave Meghna an honorable mention for best nationally syndicated non-commercial correspondent/host.

On Point's episode on Los Angeles since Rodney King also won a 2022 regional Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary. In 2021, On Point won a National Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary for "What the President Knew." The show examined presidential decision-making before 9/11 and the COVID pandemic.

Chakrabarti is the former host of Radio Boston, WBUR’s acclaimed weekday local show. She's the former host of Modern Love: The Podcast, a collaboration of WBUR and The New York Times (2016-2020) and was the primary fill-in host for Here & Now, NPR and WBUR's midday show. She reported on New England transportation and energy issues for WBUR’s news department.

Chakrabarti has won awards for individual reporting from both the Associated Press and the Radio Television News Directors Association for her writing, hard news reporting, and use of sound. The Asian American Journalists Association awarded Chakrabarti and her team the national excellence in radio/audio award for Radio Boston's special series on the eviction crisis in East Boston.

A former fellow at the Metcalf Institute for Environmental Reporting, Chakrabarti holds bachelor’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering from Oregon State University (summa cum laude), as well as a master’s degree in environmental science and risk management from Harvard University, and an MBA with honors from Boston University. She is the mother of two bright sparks, and the lucky spouse of a wise and patient man.