Nick Yee is WVTF’s first director of content and distribution and oversees the daily operational functions of WVTF and Radio IQ and all its programming.

For the past 3 years, he served as Hawaii Public Radio’s Program Director, and for 11 years hosted a show called "Bridging the Gap," which explored a wide range of music from indie rock to jazz, to electronic, and everything in between.

Yee currently sits on the Public Media Content Collective board, formerly Public Radio Program Directors Association.

You can contact him at nickyee@vt.edu or (540) 767-4213

