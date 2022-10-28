Randy Hisle came to WVTF Music/Radio IQ in 2022 with more than 35 years of experience in broadcast and post-production engineering problem solving. His last gig was in the Marshall Islands; returning to Virginia gave him a chance to be closer to family and join a radio station whose signals, transmitters, towers and infrastructure span most of Virginia. Randy has previously worked with MTV and The Discovery Channel. He's designed broadcast facilities, post-production facilities, studios and transmitters.