Renai Bodley joined WVTF & Radio IQ in May 2024 as the station's first Chief Advancement Officer.

Before returning to her hometown of Roanoke, she was the President & General Manager of the NPR affiliate in Park City, Utah, and the Vice President of News at the Fox Television affiliate in Salt Lake City.

Renai has been a broadcast and journalism professional for more than 30 years. She started her career as a news producer at WSLS, and is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Cave Spring High School.

Renai is always delighted to meet fans and supporters of public radio and local news. You can email her at renaibodley@vt.edu.

