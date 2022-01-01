Public Radio Music Day
Public Radio Music Day is Wednesday October 26th, and WVTF Music is proud to be celebrating along with public radio stations across the nation. 734 public radio stations across the country serve their communities with noncommercial music, reaching more than 20 million listeners. WVTF Music is proud to be one of those stations, offering classical, jazz, opera, Celtic, roots, Americana, bluegrass and more for nearly 50 years. Listener support has made it possible.
Join us as we recognize and celebrate Public Radio Music Day! Look for the #LovePublicRadioMusic hashtag on social media and thank you for listening to WVTF Music on the air and online (click the listen button at the top of the page—we're always streaming at wvtf.org). For more information, go to noncommusic.org.
Join us as we recognize and celebrate Public Radio Music Day! Look for the #LovePublicRadioMusic hashtag on social media and thank you for listening to WVTF Music on the air and online (click the listen button at the top of the page—we're always streaming at wvtf.org). For more information, go to noncommusic.org.