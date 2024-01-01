© 2024
Sarah McCammon March 2024

The Radio IQ 2024 Spring Fund Drive will be on the air beginning Friday, March 15.

 

But if you can make your gift NOW we will register you for a drawing to win an

evening with NPR's Sarah McCammonn in Richmond on March 20.

 

McCammon is the author of

The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church,

a 2024 book about the movement of people who grew up inside the

powerful evangelical subculture and ultimately

left in response to its increasing politicization.

 

Our winner and a guest will attend a recording of the Radio IQ program

Full Disclosure with host Roben Farzad where Sarah is the guest.

We’ll follow that with dinner with Sarah and a few other guests and

throw in an overnight stay in Richmond.

 

Make your gift NOW to be in that drawing and good luck!