© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Met Opera Audience B&W
2021-22 Metropolitan Opera on WVTF Music

June 4 - Dean's "Hamlet"

Published May 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Hamlet
Glyndebourne Productions Ltd. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith
/
Metropolitan Opera
Hamlet

When Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.”

Nicholas Carter; Allan Clayton (Hamlet), Brenda Rae (Ophelia), Rod Gilfry (Claudius), Sarah Connolly (Gertrude), William Burden (Polonius), Jacques Imbrailo (Horatio), John Tomlinson (Ghost), David Butt Philip (Laertes), Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen (Rosencrantz), Christopher Lowrey (Guildenstern)

2021-22 Metropolitan Opera on WVTF Music