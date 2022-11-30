© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

Dec. 24 - Mozart's "The Magic Flute"

Published November 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Mozart's The Magic Flute
Richard Termine
/
Metropolitan Opera
Erin Morley, Ben Bliss, Nathan Gunn & Kathryn Lewek; Harry Bicket conducts.

The Met’s abridged, family-friendly version of Mozart’s musical fairy tale returns for the holiday season.

Maestro Duncan Ward makes his company debut conducting Julie Taymor’s irresistible production. Tenors Ben Bliss and David Portillo share the role of Tamino, the noble prince on a quest to win the fair princess Pamina, sung by sopranos Joélle Harvey and Sydney Mancasola. The cast also features baritones Joshua Hopkins and Chris Kenney as the bird catcher Papageno, soprano Aleksandra Olczyk as the Queen of the Night, and bass Soloman Howard as Sarastro.

Performance from December 16, 2022

Duncan Ward; Ben Bliss (Tamino), Joélle Harvey (Pamina), Joshua Hopkins (Papageno), Soloman Howard (Sarastro), Aleksandra Olczyk (Queen of the Night), Rodell Rosel (Monostatos), Alan Held (Speaker)

