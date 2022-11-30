Dec. 24 - Mozart's "The Magic Flute"

The Met’s abridged, family-friendly version of Mozart’s musical fairy tale returns for the holiday season.

Maestro Duncan Ward makes his company debut conducting Julie Taymor’s irresistible production. Tenors Ben Bliss and David Portillo share the role of Tamino, the noble prince on a quest to win the fair princess Pamina, sung by sopranos Joélle Harvey and Sydney Mancasola. The cast also features baritones Joshua Hopkins and Chris Kenney as the bird catcher Papageno, soprano Aleksandra Olczyk as the Queen of the Night, and bass Soloman Howard as Sarastro.

Performance from December 16, 2022

Duncan Ward; Ben Bliss (Tamino), Joélle Harvey (Pamina), Joshua Hopkins (Papageno), Soloman Howard (Sarastro), Aleksandra Olczyk (Queen of the Night), Rodell Rosel (Monostatos), Alan Held (Speaker)