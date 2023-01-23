© 2023
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

Feb. 25 - Shostakovich's "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk

Published January 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk
Metropolitan Opera

Soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva makes an exciting Met debut as the fiery femme fatale at the center of Shostakovich’s searing modern drama, joining forces with tenor Brandon Jovanovich as her illicit lover.

Maestro Keri-Lynn Wilson makes her Met debut conducting Graham Vick’s vivid staging, which also features tenor Nikolai Schukoff and bass-baritone John Relyea.

Performance from October 12, 2022

Keri-Lynn Wilson; Svetlana Sozdateleva (Katerina Ismailova), Brandon Jovanovich (Sergei), John Relyea (Boris Ismailov), Nikolai Schukoff (Zinovy Ismailov), Alexey Shishlyaev (Police Sergeant), Rodell Rosel (Shabby Peasant), Alexander Tsymbalyuk (Old Convict), Maria Barakova (Sonyetka), Goran Jurić (Priest)

2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music