Apr. 8 - Puccini's "Tosca"

Puccini’s melodrama about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief, and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century.

Critics, for their part, have often had problems with Tosca’s rather grungy subject matter, the directness and intensity of its score, and the crowd-pleasing dramatic opportunities it provides for its lead roles. But these same aspects have made Tosca one of a handful of iconic works that seem to represent opera in the public imagination. Tosca’s popularity is further secured by a superb and exhilarating dramatic sweep, a driving score of abundant melody and theatrical shrewdness, and a career-defining title role.

Domingo Hindoyan; Angela Gheorghiu (Tosca), Yusif Eyvazov (Cavaradossi), Željko Lučić (Scarpia), Patrick Carfizzi (Sacristan)