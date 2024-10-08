Dorothy Papadakos returns to Music on The Corner with Silent Film classic Nosferatu

Recently arrived from a trans-Canadian road trip Composer, Author, and Organist Dorothy Papadakos has returned to Roanoke and the WVTF studios. She visited last year and has returned this year to be a part of St. John's Episcopal Music on the Corner season, kicking things off with a live improvisational score to the 1922 silent film Nosferatu. She brought her friend Count Orlok and we talked about her upcoming tour and the fascinating history of the film itself. To learn more about Dorothy and her silent film tour visit https://www.dorothypapadakos.com/