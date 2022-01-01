Afternoon and Overnight Classics on WVTF Music

Join Classical 24 hosts Julie Amacher, Andrea Blain, Scott Blankenship, Jeff Esworthy, Ward Jacobson, Valerie Kahler, Jillene Kahn, Elizabeth Lyon, Kevin O'Connor, Melissa Ousley, Mindy Ratner, Elena See, Steve Seel, Steve Staruch and Lynne Warfel for the best in classical music every day and night.

You can catch WVTF's Classical Programming during these times:

Monday - Friday:

12 AM - 9 AM

2 PM - 6 PM

Saturday:

12 AM - 9 AM

11 AM - 1 PM

Sunday:

