Marketplace with host Kai Ryssdal produced and distributed by American Public Media focuses on the latest business news both nationally and internationally, the global economy, and wider events linked to the financial markets.
The only national daily business news program originating from the West Coast, Marketplace is noted for its timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business, economics and personal finance.
Latest episodes from Marketplace
The economy is a mixed bag right now. Inflation remains high but may have peaked. There’s talk of recession, but the labor market is holding up and wage growth is strong. And though consumer sentiment is relatively low, optimism appears to be rebounding. Today, we’ll read the economic tea leaves. Also: The economic case for a four-day school week, and a summer vacation in the Greek islands.
The pandemic and skyrocketing housing costs are pushing more people onto the streets. As shelters struggle to keep up, more cities and states are making it illegal to sleep outside. But housing advocates say that criminalizing homelessness is not a fix and could make it harder for people to find permanent shelter. Plus, what the producer price index tells us about inflation and how schools are dealing with chronic absenteeism.
Inflation clocked in at 8.5% annually in July, meaning that price gains have slowed but are still way up year over year. Today, we take a closer look at how gas prices can have an oversized impact on the consumer price index and why the costs of cooking at home are rising faster than your restaurant bill. Plus, the ongoing fight to expand tribal broadband access and the struggles of understaffed summer camps.
With the consumer price index for July set to be released tomorrow, economists are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see if price increases have begun to slow. Today, we’ll provide a preview of what they’ll be looking for. Plus, home sellers lament cooling demand, tourist towns near Yellowstone wrestle with flood closures, and Getty Images partners with historically Black colleges and universities to digitize archival photos.
The 755-page Inflation Reduction Act, expected to pass in the House of Representatives, will take aim at legislative priorities like taxes, the climate crisis and health care. Today, we’ll take a deeper look at two components of the bill: some big wins for Big Oil and Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices. Plus, workers take on multiple jobs to make ends meet, and a cross-country bike trip inspires a career change.
Amid rising interest rates and falling GDP, July’s jobs report shattered expectations and brought employment back to pre-pandemic levels. On today’s show, we’ll talk with a bunch of experts about what to make of the news and where the economy is headed. Plus: Amazon is buying Roomba maker iRobot and Claire’s is going public.
During the height of the pandemic, state-run unemployment systems struggled to support applicants. Though states are investing in upgrades, benefits vary widely and the technology remains outdated. Now, as the job market cools and jobless claims rise, labor economists worry whether the unemployment system is equipped for another onslaught. Plus, Instagram’s shift to video challenges art entrepreneurs and FX’s “The Bear” aces the drama of restaurant work.
OPEC+ recently pledged to boost oil production by 100,000 barrels a day. Though it sounds like a lot, it likely won’t temper high oil prices much and may indicate that the oil cartel expects a dip in demand and a potential recession. Plus, credit card debt is on the rise, a new era of TV centers on Native people and Germany’s reliance on Russian oil stokes economic anxieties.
The shipping industry has enjoyed buoyant profitability lately. But today’s supply chain looks a lot like last year’s. That is to say … not great. In today’s show, we’ll find out why history is repeating itself. Plus, refiners are doing well despite the slide in gasoline prices, and we take a trip to HP’s ink cartridge recycling plant.
We probably don’t need to tell you groceries are more expensive lately. As the first shipment of grain leaves Ukraine since Russia invaded, we’ll take stock of the global factors driving costs at the store. Plus, how Taiwan became the center of semiconductor manufacturing and why oil companies aren’t drilling on those 9,000 new leases.