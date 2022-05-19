Appalachian Road Show is a visionary acoustic ensemble, bringing new-generation interpretations of traditional Americana, Bluegrass, and Folk songs, as well as offering innovative original music, all presented with a common thread tied directly to the heart of the Appalachian regions of the United States.

They play Floyd Country Store Saturday May 21 at 7:30.

Listen to the band's first two albums:

Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb Present Appalachian Road Show

Tribulation

