Scott Martin
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter returns to music after a long hiatus with a stunning new album.
Corner of the World, the new album from Scott Martin, is what songwriting and storytelling is all about.
Scott's latest record is his second release after a 25+ year hiatus that began after a near-fatal climbing accident interrupted his blossoming music career when he was an up and coming singer-songwriter in the Los Angeles music scene.
Scott is a native of the Pacific Northwest, and has called Austin home for more than 20 years.