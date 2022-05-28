© 2022
Published May 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter returns to music after a long hiatus with a stunning new album.

Corner of the World, the new album from Scott Martin, is what songwriting and storytelling is all about.

Scott's latest record is his second release after a 25+ year hiatus that began after a near-fatal climbing accident interrupted his blossoming music career when he was an up and coming singer-songwriter in the Los Angeles music scene.

Scott is a native of the Pacific Northwest, and has called Austin home for more than 20 years.

