The Slocan Ramblers
Award winning Toronto bluegrass band release new album ahead of a return to a full touring schedule
Darryl Paulson, guitarist and vocalist for The Slocan Ramblers, talks with Luke Church about the band navigating the pandemic and the production of the new album Up the Hill and Through the Fog.
Homegrown Canadian Bluegrass
“Effortlessly pushing bluegrass back to its earlier roots in Appalachian traditions, while steering old sounds in fascinating new directions.”
– No Depression