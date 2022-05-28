© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roots Down gif
Roots Down

The Slocan Ramblers

Published May 28, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT
Slocan Ramblers

Award winning Toronto bluegrass band release new album ahead of a return to a full touring schedule

Darryl Paulson, guitarist and vocalist for The Slocan Ramblers, talks with Luke Church about the band navigating the pandemic and the production of the new album Up the Hill and Through the Fog.

Homegrown Canadian Bluegrass

“Effortlessly pushing bluegrass back to its earlier roots in Appalachian traditions, while steering old sounds in fascinating new directions.”

– No Depression

Roots Down
Stay Connected