“Guided by joy, courage, and gratitude, Jessica Willis Fisher reclaims her voice on her debut solo album, Brand New Day. By centering her story around original songs, expressive vocals, and acoustic arrangements, she begins an authentic new journey after a dramatic and sudden departure from her family’s band.”

Jessica Willis Fisher shares her story of overcoming family trauma, coming back to music, and her memoir Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice.