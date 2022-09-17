A Charlottesville Tribute To John Prine
Record producer on the album project and upcoming release concert
Jeff Sweatman discusses the production of the album which features over 20 Charlottesville musicians and the concert at The Front Porch October 23.
Track list:
John Kelly - All The Best
Michael Clem - Fish and Whistle
Devon Sproule - No Ordinary Blue
Jeff Sweatman - Only Love
Peyton Tochterman - Sam Stone
William Howard - Hello In There
Emily Kresky - Spanish Pipedream
The Pollocks - Sweet Revenge
Susan Munson - Souvenirs
Boxed Lunch - Mexican Home
FarAway - In Spite Of Ourselves
Davina Jackson & Brennan Gilmore - Angel From Montgomery
Koda Kerl - The Great Compromise
Ben Arthur - That's The Way The World Goes 'Round
Jim Waive - Bruised Orange
Thomas Gunn - Unwed Fathers
Sarah White - The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Rob Cheatham - Paradise
Kai & Bram Crowe-Getty - Long Monday
Sally Rose - Summer's End
Jeff Sweatman - Some Humans Ain't Human
Gina Sobel - I Remember Everything
From the album: