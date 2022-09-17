A Charlottesville Tribute To John Prine

Jeff Sweatman discusses the production of the album which features over 20 Charlottesville musicians and the concert at The Front Porch October 23.

Track list:

John Kelly - All The Best

Michael Clem - Fish and Whistle

Devon Sproule - No Ordinary Blue

Jeff Sweatman - Only Love

Peyton Tochterman - Sam Stone

William Howard - Hello In There

Emily Kresky - Spanish Pipedream

The Pollocks - Sweet Revenge

Susan Munson - Souvenirs

Boxed Lunch - Mexican Home

FarAway - In Spite Of Ourselves

Davina Jackson & Brennan Gilmore - Angel From Montgomery

Koda Kerl - The Great Compromise

Ben Arthur - That's The Way The World Goes 'Round

Jim Waive - Bruised Orange

Thomas Gunn - Unwed Fathers

Sarah White - The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

Rob Cheatham - Paradise

Kai & Bram Crowe-Getty - Long Monday

Sally Rose - Summer's End

Jeff Sweatman - Some Humans Ain't Human

Gina Sobel - I Remember Everything