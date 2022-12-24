© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Roots Down

Kinnfolk

Published December 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST
Kinnfolk
Luke Church
A Christmas Eve Roots Down Session with Roanoke Celtic music duo Kinnfolk

Josh and Julie Kinn, Kinnfolk, recorded live in the WVTF studio performing Christmas songs and a selection from their new album The Knotted Circle. Plus a conversation on their receipt of a 2022-2023 Art Matters grant from the city of Roanoke to take part in the Year of the Artist, a new initiative to engage local artists in the process of community-building and advancing wellness, justice, inclusion, and the creative spirit.

