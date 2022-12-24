Josh and Julie Kinn, Kinnfolk, recorded live in the WVTF studio performing Christmas songs and a selection from their new album The Knotted Circle. Plus a conversation on their receipt of a 2022-2023 Art Matters grant from the city of Roanoke to take part in the Year of the Artist, a new initiative to engage local artists in the process of community-building and advancing wellness, justice, inclusion, and the creative spirit.

