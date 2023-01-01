Saturdays at 8pm on WVTF Music

The Martha Bassett Show is recorded live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC.

This weekly one-hour music program blends the fabric of the national roots and Americana scene with the rich artistry, history, and flair of North Carolina’s Piedmont region. Helmed by one of the state’s most distinguished musicians, the live show features national artists, fresh local faces, and the music of Martha Bassett. Each show is a collaboration in song and conversation between Martha, her band, and the guests.