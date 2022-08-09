The Moth is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. It is a celebration of both the raconteur, who breathes fire into true tales of ordinary life, and the storytelling novice, who has lived through something extraordinary and yearns to share it. At the center of each performance is, of course, the story – and The Moth’s directors work with each storyteller to find, shape and present it.
Moth shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. Each show starts with a theme, and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways. Since each story is true and every voice authentic, the shows dance between documentary and theater, creating a unique, intimate, and often enlightening experience for the audience.
Moth stories dissolve socio-economic barriers, expose vulnerabilities, and quietly suggest ways to overcome challenges and see with new eyes.
In this hour, storytellers have to face the music. This episode is hosted by Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Suzanne Rust Storytellers: EJR David Mary Furlong Coomer Karen Kibaara Colin Channer
This week, we take a look back at our Detroit and Chicago StorySLAMs, and play two of our favorite stories from those events. This episode is hosted by Dame Wilburn. Host: Dame Wilburn Storytellers: Grace Topinka tries to learn stick shift. Jeni De La O remembers her grandmother.
In this hour, six stories about finding kindness from an unexpected source. This episode is hosted by Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Catherine Burns Storytellers: Laura Zimmermann loses herself . . . and her stuff in Portugal. David Cole does all that he can to return to sender. Niccolo Aeed faces scrutiny at the airport. Denise Scheuermann shares a ritual of good hope. Caroline Abilat struggles to show herself kindness after the birth of her first child. Ed Gavagan is called upon to show grace to the boys who stabbed him.
In this hour, four storytellers attempt to control the outcome. (As the universe laughs!) This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson Storytellers: Dame Wilburn fakes her college graduation to avoid her mother's wrath. Gabriel Woods Lamanuzzi tries to wrangle a room of 2nd graders. Tod Kelly gets carried away and confronts a bad driver. Nimisha Ladva appreciates her father's calm command in troubling times.
This week, we learn about how this podcast got started, and play one of our favorite stories from our early days. This episode is hosted by Dan Kennedy. Host: Dan Kennedy. Storytellers: Dan Kennedy.
In this hour, we lean into the moments of rejection, failure, embarrassment, and other stories of the human soul. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Meg Bowles Storytellers: Cynthia Shelby Lane sets her sights on a job that’s out of this world. Lemn Sissay attempts to uncover a hidden past. Natasha Guynes desperately tries to hide her past from co-workers on The Hill. Matt Brown confronts his insecurities in an unconventional way Daniel Turpin deals with the aftermath of a split second decision.
In this episode, stories about the pains of growing up. Hosted by Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Chloe Salmon Storytellers: Jennifer Lubin competes for her mother's affection with an unlikely foe. Anne Stuart spends her summer break delivering the news as the switchboard operator at her local paper. After hitting a baseball for the first time, 10 year old Stephen Ferrell hopes for another miracle. Esther Ngumbi's mother catches her in a lie. Ernesto Quiñonez tries to encourage his 9-year-old daughter to be his traveling companion to Graceland.
This week, we take a look at the origins of The Moth Radio Hour. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison and Viki Merrick. Host: Jay Allison and Viki Merrick Storytellers: Michaela Murphy and Buddy Vanderhoop
In this episode, we have stories about people fighting for what they believe in, and finding their inner compass. Hosted by Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media. Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson Storytellers: Phyllis Bowdoin fights back against a mime. Sue Steinacher goes dogsledding. Gautam Narula keeps a memory alive.
This week, we feature two stories about people finding power within themselves. This episode is hosted by Sarah Haberman. Host: Sarah Haberman Storytellers: Sheila Calloway Susanne Schmidt