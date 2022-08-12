Travel with Rick Steves
Travel with Rick Steves is a weekly one-hour conversation about travel, cultures, people, and the things we find around the world that give life its extra sparkle. Rick Steves is the leading American authority on travel to Europe, and is extending his interest to global topics.
Travel with Rick Steves episodes
685 Joanna Lumley's Nile Adventure; Samantha Brown's Happy TravelsActress Joanna Lumley details her 4,000-mile trek up the Nile River to the river's fabled source in Rwanda. Joanna shares what she learned from people she met while filming a documentary about the trip, and describes her ride to the pyramids on one very fine camel. And TV host Samantha Brown tells Rick how she keeps herself from stressing out over what could go wrong in her frequent travels.
684 Obscure Museums; Peloponnesian and Mythical GreeceRick checks in with Dylan Thuras from Atlas Obscura to discuss a few of their favorite small, sometimes eccentric museums around the world. Then author Peter Fiennes describes some of the real sites where Greek myths were set, and how they can speak to us today. And two historian tour guides share some of their top reasons to visit the Peloponnese, the giant peninsula just an hour's drive south of Athens.
683 English Country Gardens; On Becoming a Gardener; In Praise of Wasting TimeEnglish tour guides share their enthusiasm for enjoying the riot of color and inspiration you'll find in England's best country gardens. Then author Catie Marron explains how she designed and planted a garden as a way to feel a sense of belonging in her new home. And physicist Alan Lightman explains why it's healthy to give yourself a little unstructured time every day just for goofing off.
480b Turn Right at Machu Picchu; Lafayette in the USA; ScotchAuthor Mark Adams shares what he learned about Incan history while trekking to Machu Picchu. Then author Sarah Vowell explains how Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette helped unify Americans after the contentious presidential election of 1824. And Rick checks in with tour guides from Edinburgh to get tips on visiting Scotland's whisky distilleries.
682 Europe by the Book; Berlin Day Trips; Mexico City 2022Enjoy some of the best-ever writing on life in far-away places with a recommended reading list from a Harvard professor of comparative literature. Then get tips on the historic towns and royal retreats that are easily enjoyed as day trips from Berlin. And hear about daily life in Mexico City in 2022 from an American expat — and why he considers his new home the "capital of the 21st century."
681 French Impressionism; Perfect Week in Paris; First Timer's LouvreCelebrate Bastille Day with French guides. They'll explain the impressionist techniques perfected in the early 20th century, provide insider advice for designing the perfect Parisian itinerary, and help tackle the immense collection at the Louvre.
680 The Last Cowboys; Perfect Day California; American Bald EagleNew York Times reporter John Branch tells us how one family in southern Utah keeps a cowboy tradition alive at rodeos across the West. Chris Baker recommends itineraries for scenic road trips and sites to explore across California. Plus, Jack Davis pays tribute to the American bald eagle, whose recovery from the brink of extinction is an environmental success story that can inspire everyone.
529a Newfoundland Tour; Canada Day; Drink Dat New OrleansExplore what Canada has to offer! Newfoundland's Alan Doyle recommends sights to enjoy the rugged beauty of his Atlantic island home. Comedian and author Rick Mercer shares some of his favorite places to enjoy across Canada. Plus, raise a glass to New Orleans as Elizabeth Pearce unveils how to appreciate the history of America's most "spirited city" through the kinds of cocktails it serves.
679 Nordic Roots; Dutch Towns; Bridge to NicaraguaHear how the characters of Nordic mythology can help you better understand the past, and how they influence the epic tales that entertain us today. Discover Dutch towns to explore beyond Amsterdam where you can view technological marvels as well as medieval charm. Also, find out how tourism in Nicaragua is trying to rebound from multiple setbacks, one rural homestay at a time.
567a Hokkaido; Arctic Solitaire; Bloomsday in DublinGet tips from an American-Japanese author for experiencing the rugged allure of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Then hear from a nature photographer what it's like to spend a summer boating up Hudson Bay in search of polar bears. And learn all about how Dubliners celebrate Bloomsday — good fun even if you still haven't finished Ulysses.