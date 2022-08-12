683 English Country Gardens; On Becoming a Gardener; In Praise of Wasting Time

English tour guides share their enthusiasm for enjoying the riot of color and inspiration you'll find in England's best country gardens. Then author Catie Marron explains how she designed and planted a garden as a way to feel a sense of belonging in her new home. And physicist Alan Lightman explains why it's healthy to give yourself a little unstructured time every day just for goofing off. For more information on Travel with Rick Steves - including episode descriptions, program archives and related details - visit www.ricksteves.com.