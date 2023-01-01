© 2023
WFMT Opera
Saturday at 1pm on WVTF Music

Operas from the finest stages around the world

From Milan to New York, Barcelona to Chicago, WFMT gives you a front-row seat to performances from some of the world’s greatest opera companies and performers.

Scheduled broadcasts for 2023

Vienna State Opera (Austria)

JUNE 17 Fidelio / Beethoven

JUNE 24 Salome / Strauss

Opéra de Paris (France)

JULY 1 Nixon in China / Adams

Opera Rara (UK)

JULY 8 il Proscritto / Mercadante

Munich Radio Opera (Germany)

JULY 15 I Lombardi / Verdi

Royal Opera House (UK)

JULY 22 Wozzeck / Berg

La Scala (Italy)

JULY 29 Li zite ‘ngalera / Vinci

Budapest Festival Orchestra (Hungary)

AUGUST 5 Turn of the Screw / Britten

Opéra Royal de Wallonie (Belgium)

AUGUST 12 La sonnambula / Bellini

Gran Teatre del Liceu (Spain)

AUGUST 19 Manon / Massenet

AUGUST 26 L’Incoronazione di Poppea / Monteverdi

National Centre for the Performing Arts (China)

SEPTEMBER 2 William Tell / Rossini

SEPTEMBER 9 The Ballad of the Canal / YIN Qing

SEPTEMBER 16 Otello / Verdi

SEPTEMBER 23 Tannhäuser / Wagner

PLEASE NOTE: The remaining operas in the 2023 Opera Series will release in the coming months.