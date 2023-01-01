WFMT Opera

Operas from the finest stages around the world
From Milan to New York, Barcelona to Chicago, WFMT gives you a front-row seat to performances from some of the world’s greatest opera companies and performers.
Scheduled broadcasts for 2023
Vienna State Opera (Austria)
JUNE 17 Fidelio / Beethoven
JUNE 24 Salome / Strauss
Opéra de Paris (France)
JULY 1 Nixon in China / Adams
Opera Rara (UK)
JULY 8 il Proscritto / Mercadante
Munich Radio Opera (Germany)
JULY 15 I Lombardi / Verdi
Royal Opera House (UK)
JULY 22 Wozzeck / Berg
La Scala (Italy)
JULY 29 Li zite ‘ngalera / Vinci
Budapest Festival Orchestra (Hungary)
AUGUST 5 Turn of the Screw / Britten
Opéra Royal de Wallonie (Belgium)
AUGUST 12 La sonnambula / Bellini
Gran Teatre del Liceu (Spain)
AUGUST 19 Manon / Massenet
AUGUST 26 L’Incoronazione di Poppea / Monteverdi
National Centre for the Performing Arts (China)
SEPTEMBER 2 William Tell / Rossini
SEPTEMBER 9 The Ballad of the Canal / YIN Qing
SEPTEMBER 16 Otello / Verdi
SEPTEMBER 23 Tannhäuser / Wagner
PLEASE NOTE: The remaining operas in the 2023 Opera Series will release in the coming months.