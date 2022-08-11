Sundays at 2:00 pm on RADIO IQ

Each week on With Good Reason, host Sarah McConnell takes listeners along as she examines a wide range of topics with leading scholars. On your listening journey, you may discover the traditions of the samurai warrior, hear about the ways we pre-judge others based on their accents, or laugh at the surprising history of Hawaiian shirts.

With Good Reason has twice won the Gabriel Award for Best Documentary/Public Affairs Program and is also the recipient of top honors from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters and the Public Radio News Directors' competition.

With Good Reason is produced by the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities for the Virginia Higher Education Broadcasting Consortium.

