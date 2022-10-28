Special Holiday Programs on WVTF Music and Radio IQ
Sunday, December 18th
Hanukkah Lights 2022 – 5pm – 6pm
This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.
Monday, December 19th
All is Bright - 2pm – 3pm
All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer. - Encore from 2018
Music of the Baroque: O Magnum Mysterium – 3pm – 5pm
The WFMT Radio Network and Music of the Baroque wants to wish you and yours a joyous holiday season as we offer the concert O Magnum Mysterium for your listening pleasure. This concert, recorded in 2021, features the debut of Music of the Baroque’s new Chorus Director Andrew Megill. Hosted by celebrated WFMT host Candice Agree, tune in to the great works of composers like Tomás Luis de Victoria, Giovanni Gabrieli, Roland de Lassus, Hans Leo Hassler, Diego José de Salazar, and many more
Candles Burning Brightly – 5pm – 6pm
A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home. Updated for 2022
Jazz Piano Christmas - 9pm – 10m
Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.
Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink – 10pm – 11pm
The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro
Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! – 11pm – 12pm
Coming to you from the WFMT Radio Network - one-hour special, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! With support from emcee and Chicago radio luminary Richard Steele and longtime collaborators pianist Miguel de la Cerna, bassist Junius Paul, and drummer Yussef Ernie Adams, the beloved Chicago vocalist and WFMT Radio Network Jazz Network host Dee Alexander entertains and enchants with songs and reminiscences of holidays past.
Tuesday, December 20th
Christmas with Madrigalia - 2pm – 3pm
Christmas with Madrigalia celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the Medieval era through the 21st century. This one-hour program, recorded live in concert, features beautiful music for the winter holidays by Richard Wilder, Dennis Rosenbaum, Tomas Luis de Victoria, John Rutter, Franz Gruber and others.
Vamos a Belen! Christmas with the Rose Ensemble - 3pm – 4pm
The acclaimed Rose Ensemble returns with a special featuring festive and evocative music from early Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, and beyond. Colonial Latin America was a melting pot of ethnic diversity, when newcomers wrestled with local traditions, and cultural conflict was often reconciled through musical collaboration. Dances from the streets of Mother Spain mingle with African rhythms and indigenous languages, while celebration turns glorious in the pageantry of the Franciscan missions of California and New Mexico. The Rose Ensemble is joined by special guests, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band.
The Children’s Hour – 4pm – 5pm
This episode of The Children's Hour is a perfect musical accompaniment for Christmas celebrations. We mix treasured carols and new favorites. Kids of all ages will love our selections, and we created a show that has almost no talking for a musical backdrop over the Christmas holidays.
An Ebony Classics Christmas – 5pm – 6pm
An Ebony Classics Christmas Ebony Classics - is great Classical music that features the music of people of color in the Classical music industry.
An Afro Blue Christmas - 8pm – 9pm
Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.
Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration – 9pm – 10pm
This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing. and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts.
Joy to the World – 2022 with Dr. Kim Nalley –– 10pm – 11pm
Pianist Bob Thompson welcomes guest vocalist Dr. Kim Nalley for Joy to the World, our annual holiday jazz celebration from West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Wednesday, December 21st
Amahl and the Night Visitors - 1pm – 2pm
A holiday favorite, this one act opera was originally commissioned by NBC and first performed by the NBC Opera Theatre on December 24, 1951. The opera tells the story of Amahl, a disabled boy who sees the star over Bethlehem. His mother doesn’t believe him. Later that night, the Three Kings knock on their door and tell them that they are on their way to see a wondrous Child. They spend the night and when they leave the following morning Amahl has been healed.
Christmas: Lost but Not Forgotten – 2pm – 3pm
I would really like to keep score on how many of these “lost (but amazing!)" Christmas songs we have collected for you that you actually recognize. Added up together it is a CRAZY collection. We did our best to bring some sense to music that spans exactly 600 years. Yep – from 1420 to 2020 – we celebrate this season
Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs - 3pm – 4pm
One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.
The Christmas Revels – 4pm – 6pm
The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2022 - a musical celebration of the winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.
Festivo Alt.Latino with Cantigas – 8pm – 9pm
NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents the 2014 edition of Festivo Alt.Latino -- a special holiday concert featuring the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.
A Paul Winter Solstice – 9pm – 10pm
Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. John Schaefer hosts.
A Soulful Christmas – 10pm – 11pm
Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu host this uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers.
Thursday, December 22nd
St. Olaf Christmas Festival – 2pm – 4pm
A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.
A Chanticleer Christmas – 4pm – 5pm
This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Steve Staruch.
A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico – 5pm – 6pm
Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH.
Jazz Piano Christmas - 8pm – 9pm
Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.
A Soulful Christmas - 9pm – 10pm
Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu host this uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers.
An Afro Blue Christmas - 10pm – 11pm
Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.
Friday, December 23rd
A Little Day Music Holiday Music – 11am – 2pm
A Mexican Christmas with Newberry Consort & EnsAmble Ad-Hoc – 2pm – 3pm
The Newberry Consort and EnsAmble Ad-Hoc present A Mexican Christmas, an album of 17th century traditional music for worship and celebration. The collection features pieces commonly heard in both liturgical service and in the streets, and evoke the solemnity and fanfare heard in Mexico City’s convents and plazas, with jubilant vocals and lively strings, guitars, and percussion. Organ, harp, bassoon, and a variety of Mexican traditional instruments bring this exuberant and diverse music to life.
Slavic Wonders w/the Rose Ensemble - 3pm – 4pm
The Rose Ensemble is back with a holiday special. Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague, and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines, to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols, and glorious polyphony.
Thistle and Shamrock Special – A Child’s Christmas in Wales - 4pm - 5pm
Cerys Matthews is Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. One reviewer wrote: "Dylan’s words are so deliciously descriptive to begin with, and Matthews’ lilting Welsh accent, and deep understanding of the culture illuminates them further. Her love of Dylan’s poetry shines throughout, and serves to make it accessible to a wide audience." Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.
A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols 2022 - 5pm – 6pm
One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season is the Festival of Lessons and Carols, a service made famous at King’s College in Cambridge, England. The Festival tells the Christmas story in words and music, and is presented all over the world in many languages and variations.
The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special 2022 - 9pm – 10pm
Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.
All Songs Considered for the Holiday Extravaganza - 10m – 11pm
We decided to revisit the very first All Songs Considered holiday party from 2012. The guest list for this (trust us!) unforgettable night of music and tall tales included Kishi Bashi, Dan Deacon, Carrie Brownstein and Nellie McKay. We hosted the festivities at a secluded cabin we rented one weekend in a snowy woods. It was a chilly night, but we had a roaring fire, plenty of eggnog, vegan haggis and lots of holiday songs to keep everybody warm!
Saturday, December 24th
Welcome Christmas – 8am – 9am
Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. This program presents an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest. Guest details to be announced.
All is Bright – 9am – 10am
All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer. - Encore from 2018
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - 10am – Noon
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents your audience with an opportunity to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.
The First Christmas – 12pm – 1pm
"The First Christmas" has been a PRX holiday mainstay for many stations around the world since 2012. The story of the first Christmas fills is one we never tire of sharing...and listeners love listening to. "The First Christmas" fills a programming need for reverent and respectful holiday content, especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. This one hour event combines the story of Christ's birth narrated by country music legend, Ernie Ford, with additional music by some of the greatest voices and orchestras in the history of musical entertainment
Met Opera – The Magic Flute – 1pm - 3pm
A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols 2022 - 4pm – 5pm (
One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season is the Festival of Lessons and Carols, a service made famous at King’s College in Cambridge, England. The Festival tells the Christmas story in words and music, and is presented all over the world in many languages and variations.
A World Cafe Holiday – 5pm – 6pm
World Cafe celebrated 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.
Roots Down Holiday Special – 8pm – 10pm
Luke Church presents Holiday music.
Sunday, December 25th
Welcome Christmas – 6am – 7am
Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. This program presents an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest. Guest details to be announced.
Born in the Mountain Holiday Music – 4pm – 6pm
Ivy Shepherd presents Holiday Bluegrass.
All Songs Considered for the Holiday Extravaganza – 8pm – 9pm
We decided to revisit the very first All Songs Considered holiday party from 2012. The guest list for this (trust us!) unforgettable night of music and tall tales included Kishi Bashi, Dan Deacon, Carrie Brownstein and Nellie McKay. We hosted the festivities at a secluded cabin we rented one weekend in a snowy woods. It was a chilly night, but we had a roaring fire, plenty of eggnog, vegan haggis and lots of holiday songs to keep everybody warm!
Monday, December 26th
Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs - 9pm – 10pm
One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.
Tuesday, December 27th
Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink – 9pm – 10pm
The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro
Wednesday, December 28th
Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! – 9pm – 10pm
Coming to you from the WFMT Radio Network - one-hour special, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! With support from emcee and Chicago radio luminary Richard Steele and longtime collaborators pianist Miguel de la Cerna, bassist Junius Paul, and drummer Yussef Ernie Adams, the beloved Chicago vocalist and WFMT Radio Network Jazz Network host Dee Alexander entertains and enchants with songs and reminiscences of holidays past.
Thursday, December 29th
Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration – 9pm – 10pm
This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing, and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts.
Friday, December 30th
Joy to the World – 2022 with Dr. Kim Nalley –– 9pm – 10pm
Pianist Bob Thompson welcomes guest vocalist Dr. Kim Nalley for Joy to the World, our annual holiday jazz celebration from West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Saturday, December 31st
A Mountain Stage Holiday – 5pm – 6pm
Join Mountain Stage host Larry Groce for an hour filled with beautiful music to mark the season. The show features special guests Holly Cole, Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Loudon Wainwright III, The Roches, Kathy Mattea and more. All performances were recorded live on the Mountain Stage.
Toast of the Nation – 8pm – 12am
An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.
Sunday, January 1st
New Year's Day From Vienna 2023 – Live New Year’s Day 11am – 1pm
The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Franz Welser-Most. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.
Friday, January 6th
The Ballad of the Brown King – 2pm – 3pm
Dr. Louise Toppin, a preeminent performer and scholar specializing in the concert repertoire of African American composers, presents the world premiere recording of Margaret Bonds’s The Ballad of the Brown King (Avie Records, 2018). With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ. This gorgeous work is beautifully interpreted by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, with soloists soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and tenor Noah Stewart, with Malcolm J. Merriweather at the podium.
Monday, December 19th
Hanukkah Lights 2022 – 9pm – 10pm
This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.
Tuesday, December 20th
A Christmas Carol with Jonathan Winters - 9pm – 10pm
A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.
Wednesday, December 21st
Candles Burning Brightly – 9pm – 10m
A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home. Updated for 2022
Thursday, December 22nd
Selected Shorts: Holidays with Mom - 9pm – 10m
Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents our holiday show--two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you—and possibly to complicate things.
Friday, December 23rd
The One Recipe Holiday Special - 9pm – 10pm
Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s newest “podbaby,” The One Recipe. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! It’s delicious eating all month long. Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music; The New York Time’s food writer Eric Kim, author of Korean- American: Food That Tastes Like Home and more to come!
Saturday, December 24th
Christmas with the Enemy - 9pm – 10pm
Narrative in words and music telling the story of the spontaneous truce arranged among soldiers along the Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Features over two dozen voices reading from letters and diaries of those who were there. Much of the music also drawn from the period, including those they sang for each other and with each other. "They ate, they sang, they played together. The cared for the wounded and buried the dead, with men of both armies working as one." Includes one very touching scene of a joint prayer and burial service among the Scots and the Germans. The piece has been a holiday favorite several years running at WERU in Downeast Maine. For this hundredth anniversary telling, it is completely rewritten and updated.
Sunday, December 25th
The Ideas Christmas Philosophy Special - 9pm – 10pm
There are a lot of big questions around Christmas. Does Santa exist? What's the difference between 'naughty' and 'nice'? Is it Scrooge's fault he's such a jerk? Luckily, philosophers have been asking those important Christmas questions for thousands of years. This Christmas, IDEAS Host Nahlah Ayed tackles the deep philosophical dilemmas around the holidays.
Monday, December 26th
Estranged: A Special From Embodied - 9pm – 10pm
What is the holiday season like when you're disconnected from your nuclear family? Embodied presents "Estranged," an hour-long special about finding belonging when your family bonds are broken. Host Anita Rao meets two women who — by choice or circumstance — became estranged from their parents. Writer Raksha Vasudevan shares how being an immigrant shapes how she thinks about creating distance from her family, and Tiffany Scott talks about what it was like to be ghosted by her dad. The two reflect on finding belonging elsewhere and seeking support from non-traditional sources. Anita also learns from two siblings who were estranged for more than 40 years that while reconciliation is possible, it's not for everyone.
Tuesday, December 27th
Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites - 9pm – 10pm
This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.
Featured Stories:
-Dad 'n' Sam (Jay Allison)
-Homeless Christmas (Lee Stringer)
-Christmas Morning, 1949 (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster)
-Low-Glamour Christmas Party (Bailey White)
-Doing it in the Closet (John McIlwraith)
-Christopher (Jay O'Callahan)
-Ode to Christmas (Chuck Kramer)
-Santaland Diaries (David Sedaris)
-Modern Day Joseph and Mary (Scott Simon)
-John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story (John Henry Faulk)
Wednesday, December 28th
Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites - 9pm – 10pm
NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.
Featured Stories:
-Santa Claus, Private Eye (Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre of San Francisco)
-Pass The Fois Gras: Christmas Menu Hard To Digest (Firoozeh Dumas)
-A 'Silent Night' That Brought Healing (Steve Banko)
-The Christmas Club (Bill Harley)
-All I Wanted For Christmas (NPR staffers)
-Christmas Gift Records (The Ban-Smo Label)
-The Night Before Christmas, Latin Style (Read by NPR's Claudio Sanchez)
-The Designated Celebrator (Melinda Shoaf)
-Christmas Truce (Historian Douglas Brinkley)
-Wolf Christmas (Daniel Pinkwater)
Thursday, December 29th
Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites - 9pm – 10pm
In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.
Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary
Featured Stories:
-December's Soundtrack (Amy Dickinson)
-Christmas With UPS (Loree Gold)
-Merry Stressmas: It's That Time Of The Year (-(Kevin Kling)
-Appreciating The Ugliness Of The Christmas Tree (Ken Harbaugh)
-Stealing Hemlock (Bailey White)
-Christmas Lights Tour (Bill Harley)
-Christmas With The Totenbergs (Nina Totenberg)
-The Gift Of The Magi (O. Henry, read by NPR's Audie Cornish)
-Christmas For Cows (Baxter Black)
-Christmas Pudding (Marialisa Calta)
-Caroling In The Cold (Julie Zickefoose)
-Christmas Magic (Joseph C. Phillips)
-Grinch's True End (John Moe)
Friday, December 30th
Tinsel Tales 4: NPR Christmas Stories Told Through Song - 9pm – 10pm
NPR revisits interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums. Some, like Katie Melua and Sting, celebrate tradition and winter mystery in their Christmas songs. Others, like Kenny Rogers and Amy Grant, find spirituality and stability in holiday music. Jon Batiste and Anthony Hamilton bring new energy to old favorites on their Christmas albums. Hosted by Lynn Neary.
Saturday, December 31st
2022 Remembered from the Current – 9pm – 10pm
Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2022 Remembered from The Current. This hour-long musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.