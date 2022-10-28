Special Holiday Programs on WVTF Music and Radio IQ

Sunday, December 18th

Hanukkah Lights 2022 – 5pm – 6pm

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Monday, December 19th

All is Bright - 2pm – 3pm

All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer. - Encore from 2018

Music of the Baroque: O Magnum Mysterium – 3pm – 5pm

The WFMT Radio Network and Music of the Baroque wants to wish you and yours a joyous holiday season as we offer the concert O Magnum Mysterium for your listening pleasure. This concert, recorded in 2021, features the debut of Music of the Baroque’s new Chorus Director Andrew Megill. Hosted by celebrated WFMT host Candice Agree, tune in to the great works of composers like Tomás Luis de Victoria, Giovanni Gabrieli, Roland de Lassus, Hans Leo Hassler, Diego José de Salazar, and many more

Candles Burning Brightly – 5pm – 6pm

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home. Updated for 2022

Jazz Piano Christmas - 9pm – 10m

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink – 10pm – 11pm

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro

Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! – 11pm – 12pm

Coming to you from the WFMT Radio Network - one-hour special, Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! With support from emcee and Chicago radio luminary Richard Steele and longtime collaborators pianist Miguel de la Cerna, bassist Junius Paul, and drummer Yussef Ernie Adams, the beloved Chicago vocalist and WFMT Radio Network Jazz Network host Dee Alexander entertains and enchants with songs and reminiscences of holidays past.

Tuesday, December 20th

Christmas with Madrigalia - 2pm – 3pm

Christmas with Madrigalia celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the Medieval era through the 21st century. This one-hour program, recorded live in concert, features beautiful music for the winter holidays by Richard Wilder, Dennis Rosenbaum, Tomas Luis de Victoria, John Rutter, Franz Gruber and others.

Vamos a Belen! Christmas with the Rose Ensemble - 3pm – 4pm

The acclaimed Rose Ensemble returns with a special featuring festive and evocative music from early Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, and beyond. Colonial Latin America was a melting pot of ethnic diversity, when newcomers wrestled with local traditions, and cultural conflict was often reconciled through musical collaboration. Dances from the streets of Mother Spain mingle with African rhythms and indigenous languages, while celebration turns glorious in the pageantry of the Franciscan missions of California and New Mexico. The Rose Ensemble is joined by special guests, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band.

The Children’s Hour – 4pm – 5pm

This episode of The Children's Hour is a perfect musical accompaniment for Christmas celebrations. We mix treasured carols and new favorites. Kids of all ages will love our selections, and we created a show that has almost no talking for a musical backdrop over the Christmas holidays.

An Ebony Classics Christmas – 5pm – 6pm

An Ebony Classics Christmas Ebony Classics - is great Classical music that features the music of people of color in the Classical music industry.

An Afro Blue Christmas - 8pm – 9pm

Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration – 9pm – 10pm

This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing. and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts.

Joy to the World – 2022 with Dr. Kim Nalley –– 10pm – 11pm

Pianist Bob Thompson welcomes guest vocalist Dr. Kim Nalley for Joy to the World, our annual holiday jazz celebration from West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Wednesday, December 21st

Amahl and the Night Visitors - 1pm – 2pm

A holiday favorite, this one act opera was originally commissioned by NBC and first performed by the NBC Opera Theatre on December 24, 1951. The opera tells the story of Amahl, a disabled boy who sees the star over Bethlehem. His mother doesn’t believe him. Later that night, the Three Kings knock on their door and tell them that they are on their way to see a wondrous Child. They spend the night and when they leave the following morning Amahl has been healed.

Christmas: Lost but Not Forgotten – 2pm – 3pm

I would really like to keep score on how many of these “lost (but amazing!)" Christmas songs we have collected for you that you actually recognize. Added up together it is a CRAZY collection. We did our best to bring some sense to music that spans exactly 600 years. Yep – from 1420 to 2020 – we celebrate this season

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs - 3pm – 4pm

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

The Christmas Revels – 4pm – 6pm

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2022 - a musical celebration of the winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.

Festivo Alt.Latino with Cantigas – 8pm – 9pm

NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents the 2014 edition of Festivo Alt.Latino -- a special holiday concert featuring the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

A Paul Winter Solstice – 9pm – 10pm

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. John Schaefer hosts.

A Soulful Christmas – 10pm – 11pm

Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu host this uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers.

Thursday, December 22nd

St. Olaf Christmas Festival – 2pm – 4pm

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

A Chanticleer Christmas – 4pm – 5pm

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Steve Staruch.

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico – 5pm – 6pm

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH.

Jazz Piano Christmas - 8pm – 9pm

A Soulful Christmas - 9pm – 10pm

An Afro Blue Christmas - 10pm – 11pm

Friday, December 23rd

A Little Day Music Holiday Music – 11am – 2pm

A Mexican Christmas with Newberry Consort & EnsAmble Ad-Hoc – 2pm – 3pm

The Newberry Consort and EnsAmble Ad-Hoc present A Mexican Christmas, an album of 17th century traditional music for worship and celebration. The collection features pieces commonly heard in both liturgical service and in the streets, and evoke the solemnity and fanfare heard in Mexico City’s convents and plazas, with jubilant vocals and lively strings, guitars, and percussion. Organ, harp, bassoon, and a variety of Mexican traditional instruments bring this exuberant and diverse music to life.

Slavic Wonders w/the Rose Ensemble - 3pm – 4pm

The Rose Ensemble is back with a holiday special. Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague, and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines, to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols, and glorious polyphony.

Thistle and Shamrock Special – A Child’s Christmas in Wales - 4pm - 5pm

Cerys Matthews is Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. One reviewer wrote: "Dylan’s words are so deliciously descriptive to begin with, and Matthews’ lilting Welsh accent, and deep understanding of the culture illuminates them further. Her love of Dylan’s poetry shines throughout, and serves to make it accessible to a wide audience." Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols 2022 - 5pm – 6pm

One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season is the Festival of Lessons and Carols, a service made famous at King’s College in Cambridge, England. The Festival tells the Christmas story in words and music, and is presented all over the world in many languages and variations.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special 2022 - 9pm – 10pm

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

All Songs Considered for the Holiday Extravaganza - 10m – 11pm

We decided to revisit the very first All Songs Considered holiday party from 2012. The guest list for this (trust us!) unforgettable night of music and tall tales included Kishi Bashi, Dan Deacon, Carrie Brownstein and Nellie McKay. We hosted the festivities at a secluded cabin we rented one weekend in a snowy woods. It was a chilly night, but we had a roaring fire, plenty of eggnog, vegan haggis and lots of holiday songs to keep everybody warm!

Saturday, December 24th

Welcome Christmas – 8am – 9am

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. This program presents an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest. Guest details to be announced.

All is Bright – 9am – 10am

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - 10am – Noon

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents your audience with an opportunity to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

The First Christmas – 12pm – 1pm

"The First Christmas" has been a PRX holiday mainstay for many stations around the world since 2012. The story of the first Christmas fills is one we never tire of sharing...and listeners love listening to. "The First Christmas" fills a programming need for reverent and respectful holiday content, especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. This one hour event combines the story of Christ's birth narrated by country music legend, Ernie Ford, with additional music by some of the greatest voices and orchestras in the history of musical entertainment

Met Opera – The Magic Flute – 1pm - 3pm

A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols 2022 - 4pm – 5pm (

A World Cafe Holiday – 5pm – 6pm

World Cafe celebrated 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

Roots Down Holiday Special – 8pm – 10pm

Luke Church presents Holiday music.

Sunday, December 25th

Welcome Christmas – 6am – 7am

Born in the Mountain Holiday Music – 4pm – 6pm

Ivy Shepherd presents Holiday Bluegrass.

All Songs Considered for the Holiday Extravaganza – 8pm – 9pm

Monday, December 26th

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs - 9pm – 10pm

Tuesday, December 27th

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink – 9pm – 10pm

Wednesday, December 28th

Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander! – 9pm – 10pm

Thursday, December 29th

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration – 9pm – 10pm

Friday, December 30th

Joy to the World – 2022 with Dr. Kim Nalley –– 9pm – 10pm

Saturday, December 31st

A Mountain Stage Holiday – 5pm – 6pm

Join Mountain Stage host Larry Groce for an hour filled with beautiful music to mark the season. The show features special guests Holly Cole, Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Loudon Wainwright III, The Roches, Kathy Mattea and more. All performances were recorded live on the Mountain Stage.

Toast of the Nation – 8pm – 12am

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

Sunday, January 1st

New Year's Day From Vienna 2023 – Live New Year’s Day 11am – 1pm

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Franz Welser-Most. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

Friday, January 6th

The Ballad of the Brown King – 2pm – 3pm

Dr. Louise Toppin, a preeminent performer and scholar specializing in the concert repertoire of African American composers, presents the world premiere recording of Margaret Bonds’s The Ballad of the Brown King (Avie Records, 2018). With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ. This gorgeous work is beautifully interpreted by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, with soloists soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and tenor Noah Stewart, with Malcolm J. Merriweather at the podium.

