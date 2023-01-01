Steve Inskeep in Virginia: Updated

NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep is scheduled to visit Blacksburg as part of his tour for his new book, Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America. Inskeep is scheduled for a lecture and book signing at the Lyric Theatre Tuesday October 24th. Thanks to the Lyric and the Virginia Center for Civil War Studiesfor putting on this event. Join WVTF Music and RADIO IQ as we continue celebrating our 50th anniversary by welcoming Inskeep to Virginia for this special event! Free and open to the public.

Note: Inskeep's scheduled appearance on Wednesday October 25th at the University of Richmond has been postponed due to news events. We will keep you posted on a future Full Disclosure Live with Roben Farzadand Steve Inskeep as soon as details are available.