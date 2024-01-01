Upcoming Opportunities
Roanoke Reporter
- Serves as reporter providing news/information content for various programs/platforms from the Roanoke Valley. The successful candidate will be based in the WVTF broadcast center in Roanoke as the lead news producer and reporter for this key listening location in our network of stations in Virginia. This position requires experience in reporting, editing, and storytelling with emphasis on creating NPR-style pieces that reflect WVTF/RADIO IQ's high standards of journalism and production values as well as Public Radio's Core Values for News Programming. The successful candidate will be a part of and reside in the Roanoke Valley community with the ability to respond to local news assignments and events in a timely fashion.
- Required Qualifications: Experience in areas such as: reporting, interviewing, researching, news writing/text editing, audio editing; producing in-depth stories and enterprise journalism; strong computer and people skills;
Must be an enthusiastic, enterprise journalist possessing qualifications that include: excellent writing, editing and production skills; ability to work well under pressure and with minimal supervision in the creation of high quality news content, including in-depth pieces and the skills necessary to develop their own sources and story ideas in line with WVTF/RADIOIQ's goal of comprehensively serving and being a part of the Roanoke Valley and southwestern Virginia.
- Preferred Qualifications; Substantial reporting experience; experience working in public radio a plus; experience with both studio and field broadcast equipment such as audio capture software; preparing audio for online posting and other new media tools; digital recorders and other digital equipment used in broadcasting; professional, conversational on-air delivery in live and recorded situations; familiarity with our broadcast area and Virginia a plus.
Corporate Support Representative:
- The Corporate Support Representative is responsible for obtaining corporate and business underwriting support for WVTF Public Radio. Coordinates the acquisition of new and the continuation of existing underwriters. Writes the on-air underwriting scripts (copy) and ensures the announcements are properly scheduled and aired. Performs all underwriting functions in full compliance with federal (FCC, IRS) and state/local (Virginia Tech/WVTF) rules, regulations, policies, and procedures. Works with the Office Manager to collect any past due accounts. Participates in the station's on-air Fund Drives.
The Corporate Support Representative will employ creative sales strategies, retention ideas, negotiation techniques, and collection strategies while working collaboratively with the Corporate Support Manager.
The successful candidate will possess strong interpersonal skills, and have the ability to relate well with coworkers as well as with clients and listeners to the radio station; ability to prospect for new underwriters and be successful in signing new and existing underwriters on a regular basis; and have the ability to learn WVTF's underwriting and client database programs. Demonstrated ability to consistently hit revenue targets and exceptional ability to self-regulate work.
Required qualifications: Bachelor's degree in broadcasting, communications, marketing, or a related field and/or equivalent professional experience; knowledge and understanding of the business of public radio and have the ability to convey its value to potential underwriters; demonstrated experience with aspects of soliciting public radio underwriting announcements or relevant experience; demonstrated experience in ad sales for a for-profit broadcast outlet or relevant experience; demonstrated writing experience; basic knowledge of advertising, promotion, and marketing procedures; demonstrated experience computer software skills, including Microsoft Word and Excel.