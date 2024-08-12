Greetings,

As many of us celebrate the holidays, it is a sobering time for public broadcasting. As an international media outlet reported Monday, our industry is at a critical juncture. We are at risk for losing federal funding, which makes up about 6% of our budget. That’s about $300,000.

We believe that strong organizations don’t wring their hands in times of trouble – we roll up our sleeves. So today we are launching our first-ever Winter Fund Drive. For the next three days, in addition to hearing

your favorite shows, you'll also members of our staff remind you how vital – and now fragile – public broadcasting is to a healthy democracy, and how listener support creates editorial independence.

On Radio IQ you hear stories and conversations that make you stop and think – and sometimes change your view of the world. And on WVTF Music, you get a respite from the news through classical music, jazz and Americana playlists.

Please consider this public radio service as you make your year-end giving plans.

As a nonprofit, every dollar goes towards our service to the community. There is no profit-sharing for executives or year-end bonuses for employees. More than 60% of our budget comes from individual donors. That’s where you come in.

If you are a regular donor or if you have already given this year, thank you. If you listen, but have never given, please consider making public radio part of your year-end giving. You can donate here, or by calling between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 800-856-8900.

We believe Radio IQ and WVTF Music can weather the storm with your support.

Thank you,

Roger Duvall

General Manager