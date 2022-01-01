WVTF Music and A Little Day Music turn 5!

On July 10th, 2017 WVTF Public Radio launched the WVTF Music station. On the air in Virginia and available around the world from the WVTF website, mobile apps for iOS and Android and on the TUNE IN streaming service.

Program Director Kevin Sanders lead the way to continue the WVTF tradition of having a locally produced classical music show every weekday. Today, Lucas Currie brings us the world's greatest music every weekday from 11am - 2pm.

High Five and Happy Birthday! Lucas Currie (left) Producer and Host, and Kevin Sanders (right) A Little Day Music creator and WVTF Program Director

As we celebrate the anniversary of this rare public radio service, we want to thank the contributing listeners for making the first five years on the air a reality - and for providing the support we need to plan for the next 5 years of classical music on the radio.

WVTF now has the most robust mix of music programming ever.

See our latest schedule here:

WVTF Music Weekly Program Schedule

